GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $31,860.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,816 shares in the company, valued at $40,105,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $165.84.

GCT stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

