Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 18,535 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,434 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $63,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $161.42 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

