Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.
Hafnia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.19.
