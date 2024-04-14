Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.19.

