Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,244 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

