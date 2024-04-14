Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Lowered by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

