Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Up 2.4%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.15. 210,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 258,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

