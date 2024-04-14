Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

