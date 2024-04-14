I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 231.49% from the company’s current price.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Report on IMAB

I-Mab Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 267.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.