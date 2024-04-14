IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

IDXX opened at $497.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.67. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

