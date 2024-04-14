Insider Selling: Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $4.44 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

