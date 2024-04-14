International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,926,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $19.98 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

