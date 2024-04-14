iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.