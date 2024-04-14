iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $160.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

