Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.96.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $182.48 on Friday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

