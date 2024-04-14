Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $203.13 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.