John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

