Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $147.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

