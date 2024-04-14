Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423,553 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.