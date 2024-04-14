Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $238.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

