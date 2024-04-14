Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $847.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.