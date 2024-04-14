Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 209.02% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.