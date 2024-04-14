LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 851,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 774,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

