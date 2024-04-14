Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BCV opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

