Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BCV opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.