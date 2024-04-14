Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

