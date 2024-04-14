Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Stock Down 1.5 %

MTRN stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

