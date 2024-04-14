Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,205,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,076 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $677.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

