Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.80, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

