Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

