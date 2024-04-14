Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 98,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 734,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
