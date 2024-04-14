Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 98,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 734,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

