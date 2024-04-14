Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.5%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 98,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 734,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.