Napco Security Technologies’ (NSSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSSC. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

