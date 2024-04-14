Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.57% from the stock’s current price.

Get Beyond alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYON. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.