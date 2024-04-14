Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $622.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.51 and a 200 day moving average of $506.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

