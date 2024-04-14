New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,120 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Bancshares by 326.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

