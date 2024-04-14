New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

CRS stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.