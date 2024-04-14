New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

