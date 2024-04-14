New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.70 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

