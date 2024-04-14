New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $96.49 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,215.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

