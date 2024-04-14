New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

