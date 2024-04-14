New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $494.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

