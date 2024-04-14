New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

