New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.70 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.