New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.83 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

