New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.97 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $54.75 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

