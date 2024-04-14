New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Integer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Integer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,759,000 after buying an additional 97,851 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of ITGR opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

