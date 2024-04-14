New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

