New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.67 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 97.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

VMI opened at $217.40 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $222.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

