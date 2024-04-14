New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Ashland

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

