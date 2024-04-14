New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

