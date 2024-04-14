New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,763 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after acquiring an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.00 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

