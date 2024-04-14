New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,936 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Belden by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.